Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Death Toll

The Congress criticized the BJP government for not disclosing the exact number of fatalities in the Maha Kumbh stampede. At least 30 pilgrims died and 60 were injured in the January 29 incident. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of avoiding responsibility and politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:45 IST
Congress Challenges BJP Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Death Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has questioned the BJP government on its silence regarding the actual death toll from the Maha Kumbh stampede, which occurred on January 29, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60 more.

Citing a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that even four days after the tragedy, the state administration had not updated the public on the number of casualties, suggesting an attempt by the government to evade accountability.

Ramesh accused the BJP of trying to hide the figures, arguing that the government is more focused on using the event for political gain rather than addressing its consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025