Congress Challenges BJP Over Maha Kumbh Stampede Death Toll
The Congress criticized the BJP government for not disclosing the exact number of fatalities in the Maha Kumbh stampede. At least 30 pilgrims died and 60 were injured in the January 29 incident. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of avoiding responsibility and politicizing the tragedy.
The Congress has questioned the BJP government on its silence regarding the actual death toll from the Maha Kumbh stampede, which occurred on January 29, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 pilgrims and injuries to 60 more.
Citing a media report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that even four days after the tragedy, the state administration had not updated the public on the number of casualties, suggesting an attempt by the government to evade accountability.
Ramesh accused the BJP of trying to hide the figures, arguing that the government is more focused on using the event for political gain rather than addressing its consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
