Netanyahu and Trump Seek to Broaden Mideast Peace Amid Gaza Tensions

In a pivotal meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Gaza conflict and expand diplomatic relations with Arab countries. This gathering marks Trump's first engagement with a foreign leader since returning to office.

The meeting arrives as U.S. and Arab nations work to advance ceasefire negotiations following a 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu aims to solidify victories against Hamas and address the Iranian alliance, amid pressure from his far-right coalition to resume hostilities.

Amidst a fragile ceasefire, Netanyahu and Trump aspire to forge new paths in Middle Eastern peace, facing complex dynamics including hostage releases and geopolitical ties with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, violence persists in the West Bank, escalating tensions as factions weigh their next moves.

