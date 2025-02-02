Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Seek to Broaden Mideast Peace Amid Gaza Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Gaza with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting comes amid negotiations to extend the ceasefire, with Israel and the U.S. pushing for regional peace, despite potential pressure to resume military actions against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:54 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Seek to Broaden Mideast Peace Amid Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the Gaza conflict and expand diplomatic relations with Arab countries. This gathering marks Trump's first engagement with a foreign leader since returning to office.

The meeting arrives as U.S. and Arab nations work to advance ceasefire negotiations following a 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu aims to solidify victories against Hamas and address the Iranian alliance, amid pressure from his far-right coalition to resume hostilities.

Amidst a fragile ceasefire, Netanyahu and Trump aspire to forge new paths in Middle Eastern peace, facing complex dynamics including hostage releases and geopolitical ties with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, violence persists in the West Bank, escalating tensions as factions weigh their next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025