Syria's New Leader Meets Saudi Crown Prince: A New Era of Regional Alliances

Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's transitional president, visited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, marking his first foreign trip as leader. This meeting signifies significant shifts in regional alliances with a focus on humanitarian, economic, energy, technology, education, and health cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:47 IST
In a landmark visit, Syria's transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday. This meeting marks Sharaa's first foreign trip since assuming the presidency, a testament to the shifting alliances in the region.

Sharaa took office after leading a successful campaign to oust Bashar al-Assad, the Iran-backed leader whose strained ties with Arab nations lasted nearly 14 years. With a focus on rebuilding, Sharaa discussed humanitarian and economic initiatives, along with plans spanning energy, technology, education, and health with the Crown Prince.

Strengthening ties with Arab leaders is a priority for Syria's new regime, and Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this diplomatic outreach. Efforts are also underway to address the production and trade of captagon, a significant regional concern during Assad's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

