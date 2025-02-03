Mass Protests in Berlin Challenge Controversial Immigration Bill

Thousands of people took to the streets in Berlin on Sunday to demonstrate against proposed immigration limits backed by opposition conservatives and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Conservative leader Friedrich Merz, a candidate for Germany's next chancellor, sponsored a draft bill with AfD support, challenging the longstanding taboo against cooperating with the far-right.

An estimated 160,000 protesters gathered near the Brandenburg Gate, voicing their dissent with banners reading "We are the firewall, no cooperation with the AfD" and "Merz, go home, shame on you!" Merz's push to pass the immigration bill fell flat in the Bundestag as some deputies from his own CDU/CSU party refused to back it, dealing a blow to his authority.

The proposed legislation aimed to restrict family reunifications for certain refugees and increase border refusals, a move supported by two-thirds of the public, according to recent polls. Merz defended the initiative as a response to high-profile attacks by individuals with immigrant backgrounds, but critics, including Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats and Greens, argued it breached European law and wouldn't prevent such incidents.

