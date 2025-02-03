Delhi Elections Heat Up: AAP vs. BJP Controversy

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced Sunday that no written complaints have been found concerning AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's accusations of BJP workers harassing his party's volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal had called for independent observers and police action, prompting a response from the Delhi CEO's office. The office noted, in a letter, that the District Election Officer (DEO) and Delhi Police reviewed the matter but could not trace written complaints in most cases.

The CEO's letter emphasized adherence to laws and ECI norms, affirming that all such matters undergo investigation and appropriate actions are recommended. Additionally, the EC's C-VIGIL portal is actively managing complaints, with 115 actions taken promptly. Seizures of Rs. 36 lakh in cash and 144 liters of liquor have been conducted to prevent electoral malpractice.

