Tensions Escalate: North Korea Condemns US Missile Defense Plans
North Korea censures U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling it a 'rogue state.' In response, North Korea's foreign ministry expresses intent to bolster military power amid the U.S.'s new missile defense plans. This marks North Korea's first critique of the Trump administration since January 20.
North Korea has openly criticized U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he referred to the nation as a 'rogue state' during a media interview. This reaction from Pyongyang was made public through the state-run KCNA news outlet.
The foreign ministry warned of strong countermeasures to any U.S. provocations, marking its first direct criticism of the Trump administration since his re-election on January 20, reports Yonhap news agency.
Additionally, North Korea condemned U.S. plans to develop a new missile defense system, which President Trump endorsed last week, likening it to the Cold War-era 'Star Wars' program and cautioning it could ignite an arms race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
