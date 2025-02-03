Tensions Escalate: North Korea Condemns US Missile Defense Plans

North Korea has openly criticized U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he referred to the nation as a 'rogue state' during a media interview. This reaction from Pyongyang was made public through the state-run KCNA news outlet.

The foreign ministry warned of strong countermeasures to any U.S. provocations, marking its first direct criticism of the Trump administration since his re-election on January 20, reports Yonhap news agency.

Additionally, North Korea condemned U.S. plans to develop a new missile defense system, which President Trump endorsed last week, likening it to the Cold War-era 'Star Wars' program and cautioning it could ignite an arms race.

(With inputs from agencies.)