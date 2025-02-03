Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges U.S. Trade War with Retaliatory Tariffs

In a bold move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Sunday her government's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States. This stance comes in direct response to the U.S.'s decision to enforce a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico, igniting a trade conflict between the neighboring countries.

Speaking outside the Mexican capital, President Sheinbaum declared her readiness to confront President Donald Trump's trade actions, asserting that the U.S. tariffs would ultimately lead to increased prices for American consumers. Despite retaliating, Sheinbaum advocated for dialogue rather than hostility with the U.S., Mexico's principal trade ally.

On the social platform X, Sheinbaum announced she would reveal more about the measures on Monday, dubbing them part of 'Plan B'. Meanwhile, President Trump remarked that while these tariffs could cause "some pain" to Americans, there remain hopes that this trade dispute won't be prolonged.

