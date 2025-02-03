Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges U.S. Trade War with Retaliatory Tariffs

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. following its decision to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican goods. She emphasized dialogue over confrontation but stressed that these trade penalties would lead to higher prices in the U.S. Further details would be shared soon under her government's 'Plan B'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 03:31 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

In a bold move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Sunday her government's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States. This stance comes in direct response to the U.S.'s decision to enforce a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico, igniting a trade conflict between the neighboring countries.

Speaking outside the Mexican capital, President Sheinbaum declared her readiness to confront President Donald Trump's trade actions, asserting that the U.S. tariffs would ultimately lead to increased prices for American consumers. Despite retaliating, Sheinbaum advocated for dialogue rather than hostility with the U.S., Mexico's principal trade ally.

On the social platform X, Sheinbaum announced she would reveal more about the measures on Monday, dubbing them part of 'Plan B'. Meanwhile, President Trump remarked that while these tariffs could cause "some pain" to Americans, there remain hopes that this trade dispute won't be prolonged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

