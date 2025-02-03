Claudia Sheinbaum Challenges U.S. Trade War with Retaliatory Tariffs
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. following its decision to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican goods. She emphasized dialogue over confrontation but stressed that these trade penalties would lead to higher prices in the U.S. Further details would be shared soon under her government's 'Plan B'.
In a bold move, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Sunday her government's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States. This stance comes in direct response to the U.S.'s decision to enforce a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico, igniting a trade conflict between the neighboring countries.
Speaking outside the Mexican capital, President Sheinbaum declared her readiness to confront President Donald Trump's trade actions, asserting that the U.S. tariffs would ultimately lead to increased prices for American consumers. Despite retaliating, Sheinbaum advocated for dialogue rather than hostility with the U.S., Mexico's principal trade ally.
On the social platform X, Sheinbaum announced she would reveal more about the measures on Monday, dubbing them part of 'Plan B'. Meanwhile, President Trump remarked that while these tariffs could cause "some pain" to Americans, there remain hopes that this trade dispute won't be prolonged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Tariffs: A Bold Move Against EU and China
Trade Tensions: Trudeau's Warning Over Trump Tariffs
White House says Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China will go into effect Saturday. No word on potential exemptions, reports AP.
Democrats Rebuild, Trump Tariffs, and Venezuela Migrant Agreement: Key US News
China Pushes Back Against Trump Tariffs with WTO Challenge