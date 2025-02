Global Turmoil: From Protests to Diplomatic Tensions

In Georgia, several opposition leaders were detained during a protest demanding new parliamentary elections, highlighting growing tensions in Tbilisi.

Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., efforts continue to recover victims from a tragic collision between an airliner and a helicopter, with Fire Chief John Donnelly optimistic about recovery progress.

Across the globe, Panama faces U.S. pressure over Chinese influence in the canal, as thousands protest Germany's immigration policies while the UK seeks EU sanctions against Russia. Additionally, trade wars intensify with Canada and Ukraine criticizing U.S. decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)