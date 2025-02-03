Elon Musk's Controversial Role in Trump's Federal Overhaul
Elon Musk, at the helm of Trump's federal cost-cutting initiative, will update on the Department of Government Efficiency. His access to the Treasury's payment system sparks data privacy concerns, with key Democrats questioning the concentration of power and influence within the Trump administration.
Elon Musk, renowned billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is spearheading U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce federal spending. This week, he will update the nation on progress via a social media talk. However, recent reports have revealed that Musk has gained access to a critical payments system at the Treasury Department, stirring controversy and raising data privacy concerns.
The system in question processes over $6 trillion annually and holds sensitive personal information of millions of Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and taxpayers. Musk's close involvement and recent access have sparked criticisms, particularly from Democrats like Senator Peter Welch, who condemned the move as a blatant misuse of power.
Despite the backlash, Trump has publicly endorsed Musk's role in the government's restructuring efforts. However, the implications of this access and Musk's swift installation of allies in key government positions are leading to growing apprehension among political watchers and civil servants alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
