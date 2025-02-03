Taiwan's President Advocates for Dialogue with China

In a compelling call for diplomacy, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasized the need for dialogue between Taipei and Beijing, stating that their mutual objective is the wellbeing of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Addressing members of the Taiwanese business community who have significant investments across the strait, President Lai highlighted the importance of seeking peace in the intricate relations between Taiwan and China.

Lai's remarks underline a pivotal diplomatic push as both entities navigate a complex political landscape, reiterating his commitment to fostering a peaceful approach to cross-strait issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)