Union Budget 2025: A Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a balanced initiative marking a step towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' applauding its alignment with India's developmental aspirations. Speaking to ANI, Bose highlighted its inclusive nature, stating that it embodies the aspirations of transformational India and supports the nation's poor.

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'historic,' pointing out its potential to guide the country's future growth. According to Majhi, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the expanded budget size is set to chart a new developmental course for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the budget as particularly favorable for the middle class, asserting its historical significance. Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to rewarding honest taxpayers, noting the unprecedented tax reliefs, including no income tax for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, intended to boost savings and consumption.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a roadmap focusing on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. The exemption of income tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh aims to ease financial burdens on the salaried class, projecting significant savings. However, opposition voices criticized the budget for overlooking unemployment and issues related to MGNREGA.

