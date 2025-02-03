Ezhavas Demand Fair Representation in Kerala Politics

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, speaking for Kerala's Ezhava community, has voiced discontent with the political parties, notably the Congress and BJP, for marginalizing their leaders. Vellappally Natesan, the group's general secretary, stated that while the ruling CPI(M) fares better, the community still lacks substantial representation.

Natesan highlighted in the group's mouthpiece 'Yoganadam' that the Ezhavas, comprising 29% of Kerala's population, are sidelined in the current political landscape dominated by organized religions. He criticized Ezhava political leaders for not actively advocating for their community's rights within their parties.

The editorial titled 'Are Ezhavas curry leaves?' explained that other communities strategically place their members in key positions while Ezhavas fall behind, leading to a lack of power among them. A change was hoped for with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, but progress remains unfulfilled, Natesan noted, urging the Chief Minister to address the issues.

