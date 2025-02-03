Left Menu

Ezhavas Demand Fair Representation in Kerala Politics

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, an influential organization representing Kerala's Ezhava community, criticized political parties for neglecting their leaders. Vellappally Natesan, the general secretary, asserted that ruling CPI(M) treats Ezhavas better than Congress and BJP. He urged political representation for the Ezhavas, who form a significant state demographic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:45 IST
Ezhavas Demand Fair Representation in Kerala Politics
  • Country:
  • India

The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, speaking for Kerala's Ezhava community, has voiced discontent with the political parties, notably the Congress and BJP, for marginalizing their leaders. Vellappally Natesan, the group's general secretary, stated that while the ruling CPI(M) fares better, the community still lacks substantial representation.

Natesan highlighted in the group's mouthpiece 'Yoganadam' that the Ezhavas, comprising 29% of Kerala's population, are sidelined in the current political landscape dominated by organized religions. He criticized Ezhava political leaders for not actively advocating for their community's rights within their parties.

The editorial titled 'Are Ezhavas curry leaves?' explained that other communities strategically place their members in key positions while Ezhavas fall behind, leading to a lack of power among them. A change was hoped for with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, but progress remains unfulfilled, Natesan noted, urging the Chief Minister to address the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025