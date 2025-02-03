Left Menu

Battle for Delhi: AAP vs. BJP Intensifies as Election Day Nears

As Delhi gears up for its Assembly elections, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of misconduct, claiming they plan to mislead voters using the police. Meanwhile, BJP leaders confidently predict a major win for their party. The campaign concludes today, with voting scheduled for February 5, and results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:30 IST
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ AAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy to mislead voters. Allegedly, the BJP plans to exploit the Delhi Police and impersonate Election Commission officials to sway voter decisions.

Kejriwal has publicly stated that the AAP is poised for a historic victory while forecasting a dire defeat for the BJP. He warns of an impending voter deceit campaign, urging voters to be wary of purported Election Commission agents offering bribes.

BJP's confidence is unshaken, with candidate Parvesh Verma predicting a decisive victory in Kejriwal's own constituency, New Delhi, claiming the AAP leader might finish in third place. Other BJP leaders echoed this sentiment, crediting their security policies and economic initiatives as factors that will sway public opinion in their favor. Campaigns conclude as Delhians prepare to vote on February 5, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

