Delhi Elections: BJP's Bold Predictions, AAP's Conspiracy Allegations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in BJP winning a two-thirds majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, citing economic growth. Meanwhile, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of planning to misuse authorities and deceive voters. Both parties make bold claims ahead of the polls on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:34 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confidently asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to secure a decisive two-thirds majority in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Singh emphasized that Delhi's voters are inclined towards electing the BJP, highlighting India's economic growth and development as key factors in their decision. He also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of having betrayed the people's trust.

In response, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal charged the BJP with orchestrating a conspiracy ahead of the elections. He alleged that BJP plans to misuse Delhi Police and present impostors as Election Commission officers to manipulate voters. Kejriwal, projecting a historic win for AAP, stated that BJP is heading towards a significant defeat.

Additionally, AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged the public to penalize BJP's alleged intimidation tactics by re-electing Kejriwal. BJP candidate Parvesh Verma and MP Nishikant Dubey countered with confidence of BJP's victory, predicting Kejriwal's loss in his constituency. With the campaign period closing, the capital braces for polling on February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

