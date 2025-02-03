Left Menu

Congress Rallies Behind Luthra in Shakur Basti Election Push

Days before Delhi's election, Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring endorsed Satish Luthra's candidacy in Shakur Basti, emphasizing development. Luthra vowed to prioritize residents' needs if elected. Local leaders rallied for a dedicated leader like Luthra to represent the community effectively.

Updated: 03-02-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:27 IST
With just two days to go until Delhi's polls, Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reaffirmed the party's commitment to development in the capital. Warring addressed a public meeting to support Satish Luthra, the Congress candidate from the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency.

Declaring Luthra as the right leader to drive progress in Shakur Basti, Warring urged voters to strengthen Congress by backing him. He praised Luthra as a devoted public servant who consistently advocates for people's welfare.

Meanwhile, Luthra expressed gratitude towards supporters, stressing his priority to provide better facilities and address residents' concerns if elected. Local leaders also showed support, underlining the need for a strong and dedicated leader to represent the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

