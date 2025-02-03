Congress Rallies Behind Luthra in Shakur Basti Election Push

With just two days to go until Delhi's polls, Lok Sabha MP and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reaffirmed the party's commitment to development in the capital. Warring addressed a public meeting to support Satish Luthra, the Congress candidate from the Shakur Basti Assembly constituency.

Declaring Luthra as the right leader to drive progress in Shakur Basti, Warring urged voters to strengthen Congress by backing him. He praised Luthra as a devoted public servant who consistently advocates for people's welfare.

Meanwhile, Luthra expressed gratitude towards supporters, stressing his priority to provide better facilities and address residents' concerns if elected. Local leaders also showed support, underlining the need for a strong and dedicated leader to represent the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)