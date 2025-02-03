Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt Across Southern California Against Deportations

Thousands of people in Southern California, including Los Angeles, protested against President Trump's planned mass deportations. Demonstrators blocked a major freeway and gathered at various locations, calling for immigration reform. No arrests were reported during the protests, which also took place in Texas.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Southern California on Sunday, voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations. The demonstrations, which drew significant crowds in cities like Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego, were marked by calls for comprehensive immigration reform.

In Los Angeles, crowds gathered on the historic Olvera Street before marching to City Hall. Protesters blocked the US 101 freeway for hours, backing up traffic in both directions. The peaceful demonstration concluded without any arrests, despite considerable disruption.

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in Dallas, Texas, where approximately 1,600 people demonstrated against recent arrests by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Each protest served as a vivid display of discontent toward the administration's immigration policies.

