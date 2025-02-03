Tensions Rise: Potential Trade War Between U.S. and EU Looms

European leaders have raised alarms about the potential for a trade war following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to extend tariffs to include European Union goods. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas cautioned that such a move would only benefit China.

As Trump criticized the EU's trade practices, calling them unfair, he hinted at imposing similar tariffs as those placed on Mexico, Canada, and China. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded by emphasizing collaboration over conflict, while Germany's opposition leader Friedrich Merz noted that American consumers would ultimately bear the tariff costs.

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau labeled the tariffs as severe, particularly impacting the automobile sector. In contrast to the goods trade deficit, the United States maintains a services surplus with the EU, revealing a complex trade relationship that could be affected by protectionist policies.

