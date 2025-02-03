Left Menu

Roche Remains Unfazed Amid Trade Tariffs

Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, anticipates no significant business impact from recent U.S. trade tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. The company remains vigilant by monitoring ongoing developments.

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics giant, stated on Monday that it does not foresee a significant material impact on its business due to the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Mexico, Canada, and China.

A company spokesperson emphasized that Roche will keep a close watch on the evolving situation to ensure proactive measures, if necessary.

As global trade tensions rise, Roche's announcement reassures stakeholders of its resilience and adaptability in navigating international market challenges.

