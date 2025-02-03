Left Menu

White House Observations on Tariff Policies

The White House acknowledges Mexico's serious approach to President Trump's tariff order, contrasting with Canada's misunderstanding. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset praised Mexico's commitment, while noting Canada's confusion. Trump initiated tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, indicating a shift in trade relations.

White House Observations on Tariff Policies
  • United States

The White House conveyed on Monday that it has observed Mexico's earnest approach towards President Donald Trump's executive tariff order. However, it noted that Canada has seemingly misunderstood the directive. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset highlighted Mexico's seriousness in adhering to the order during a CNBC interview.

On the contrary, Hasset pointed out that Canada seemed to have misinterpreted the order's straightforward language. Over the previous weekend, discussions revealed Mexico's dedication to following Trump's instructions, a stance that was well-received.

The executive order signed by Trump on Saturday introduces sweeping tariffs on a range of goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, marking a significant alteration in trade relations with these countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

