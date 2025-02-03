Left Menu

Ontario's Bold Move: Halting U.S. Contracts in Response to Tariffs

Ontario, Canada, is terminating contracts with U.S. firms after President Trump's 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. Premier Doug Ford announced the move, specifically mentioning the province's contract with Starlink. The decision highlights Ontario's stance against the U.S. economic policies affecting bilateral trade.

Updated: 03-02-2025 19:05 IST
Ontario is taking decisive action against recent tariff impositions by the United States. Starting Monday, the Canadian province will cease provincial contracts with American companies. This announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods.

In a bold move, Ontario's Premier Doug Ford stated in a post on platform X that the province would be going 'one step further' in its response. Part of this strategy includes terminating the province's contract with Starlink, a well-known U.S. company.

This move underscores Ontario's strong opposition to U.S. economic measures that impact international trade relations, reflecting broader tensions between the two neighboring nations.

