Tariff Tensions: U.S. and Canada Trade Talks

In a move that heightens economic tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both nations are bracing for the implementation of new tariffs targeting each other's imports.

Trump revealed he would continue discussions with Trudeau later in the day at 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) to further deal with trade disagreements.

The President grounded his decision to impose U.S. tariffs in concerns over Canadian banking regulations and issues related to drug trafficking, as noted in his message on the Truth Social platform.

