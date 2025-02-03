Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S. and Canada Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding impending trade tariffs. Trump cited Canadian banking rules and drug trafficking concerns as justification for these tariffs. Future talks are scheduled to further address the economic disputes between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:50 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S. and Canada Trade Talks
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that heightens economic tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both nations are bracing for the implementation of new tariffs targeting each other's imports.

Trump revealed he would continue discussions with Trudeau later in the day at 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) to further deal with trade disagreements.

The President grounded his decision to impose U.S. tariffs in concerns over Canadian banking regulations and issues related to drug trafficking, as noted in his message on the Truth Social platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

