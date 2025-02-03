Left Menu

Chaos in Manipur: A State on the Brink

Congress MP A B Akoijam highlights constitutional disarray in Manipur, citing denial of duties for representatives, violence by central forces, and conflicts between state and central police. He criticizes the BJP-led Centre's silence and demands a joint parliamentary committee to address the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP from Manipur, A B Akoijam, voiced his concern over the constitutional turmoil in the state, alleging the suppression of elected representatives' duties and restricted movement.

He cited incidents where central forces allegedly harmed innocent villagers, describing the situation as chaotic during the debate on Monday.

The MP accused the BJP-led Centre of subverting state authority and highlighted clashes between the state police and central forces in Lok Sabha, calling for a joint parliamentary committee to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

