Modi's Historic US Visit: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a significant diplomatic engagement with a two-day visit to the United States, commencing February 12. Sources have revealed that comprehensive discussions with US President Donald Trump are planned during this visit.

Prior to his US trip, Modi will complete a two-day official stay in Paris, as per itinerary details.

This visit signifies Modi's inaugural bilateral meeting in Washington DC with Trump since he began his second presidential term. Notably, Modi joins the select group of foreign leaders to engage with the Trump administration so soon after its reelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)