Modi's Historic US Visit: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to the US starting February 12. During this visit, he will engage in extensive discussions with US President Donald Trump. This marks Modi's first bilateral trip to the US since Trump started his second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a significant diplomatic engagement with a two-day visit to the United States, commencing February 12. Sources have revealed that comprehensive discussions with US President Donald Trump are planned during this visit.

Prior to his US trip, Modi will complete a two-day official stay in Paris, as per itinerary details.

This visit signifies Modi's inaugural bilateral meeting in Washington DC with Trump since he began his second presidential term. Notably, Modi joins the select group of foreign leaders to engage with the Trump administration so soon after its reelection.

