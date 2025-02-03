Left Menu

Electoral Tug-of-War: BJP Accuses AAP of Patronising Illegal Migrants

The BJP has accused AAP of supporting illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants, alleging that this has manipulated the electoral process in Delhi. A study from JNU was cited to claim demographic shifts and job displacement. AAP refuted these claims, blaming Amit Shah for failing to control infiltration.

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of providing support to illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi. With just two days remaining until the Delhi Assembly polls, the accusations have stirred controversy, hinting at a manipulated electoral process through demographic shifts.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted a study from Jawaharlal Nehru University, suggesting that migrant workers from Purvanchal and other states are losing low-wage jobs to illegal migrants. Patra claims this alleged influx is due to political backing from AAP, and that fake voter identities are wrecking the integrity of elections.

Reacting fiercely, AAP stated that the blame for infiltration lies with Amit Shah's inadequate handling of the home ministry. As Delhi gears up for elections, the controversy over demographic manipulation continues to be a contentious issue, with BJP aiming to disrupt AAP's hold over the city.

