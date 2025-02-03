Left Menu

Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Stemming Migration and Countering China's Influence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting Latin America, urging countries to curb migration to the U.S. southern border. He's meeting El Salvador's President Bukele, seen as a key ally. Rubio praises Panama's deportation program and discusses curbing China's influence in the region through talks with local leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:28 IST
Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Stemming Migration and Countering China's Influence
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is intensifying efforts to address mass migration from Latin America during his ongoing diplomatic tour. On Monday, he'll meet with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, recognized by the Trump administration as a crucial partner in reducing migration to the U.S. southern border.

Bukele's stringent security measures have resulted in more than 80,000 arrests, significantly decreasing homicide rates and the number of Salvadorans attempting illegal entry into the U.S. Addressing this, Rubio acknowledged Washington's support for Bukele's policies, aligning with the Trump administration's increased deportation actions, including the use of military planes.

In Panama, Rubio observed the repatriation of Colombian migrants and credited Panama's deportation program with drastically reducing migration through the dangerous Darien Gap. Additionally, Rubio is engaged in talks about limiting China's influence in Central America, urging Bukele to reconsider Chinese investments amid ongoing economic discussions between El Salvador and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025