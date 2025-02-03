Rubio's Diplomatic Tour: Stemming Migration and Countering China's Influence

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is intensifying efforts to address mass migration from Latin America during his ongoing diplomatic tour. On Monday, he'll meet with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, recognized by the Trump administration as a crucial partner in reducing migration to the U.S. southern border.

Bukele's stringent security measures have resulted in more than 80,000 arrests, significantly decreasing homicide rates and the number of Salvadorans attempting illegal entry into the U.S. Addressing this, Rubio acknowledged Washington's support for Bukele's policies, aligning with the Trump administration's increased deportation actions, including the use of military planes.

In Panama, Rubio observed the repatriation of Colombian migrants and credited Panama's deportation program with drastically reducing migration through the dangerous Darien Gap. Additionally, Rubio is engaged in talks about limiting China's influence in Central America, urging Bukele to reconsider Chinese investments amid ongoing economic discussions between El Salvador and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)