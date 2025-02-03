Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Delhi Assembly Election Campaigning Wraps Up

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election has ended with key players BJP, AAP, and Congress intensifying their rhetoric on various public issues. Security measures are in place, while leaders clash over corruption and governance claims. The election will occur in a single phase on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:31 IST
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Delhi Assembly Election Campaigning Wraps Up
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' Ajay Maken, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's political landscape enters a critical phase as the campaign for the Assembly election drew to a close on Monday. The major contenders, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress vigorously debated issues such as governance and corruption, raising the stakes for the capital's future leadership.

Delhi Police ensured robust security through a flag march, vowing to curb voter influence. Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari and other officials warned against any electoral malpractice. The Election Commission has redressed 99% of complaints submitted via the cVigil app, underscoring its commitment to conduct a fair election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused AAP of failing to support students, while Amit Shah criticized Kejriwal on pollution and governance. Meanwhile, AAP leaders alleged potential EVM discrepancies by BJP, urging voters for a decisive turnout. As polling approaches, political tensions run high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025