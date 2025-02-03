High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Delhi Assembly Election Campaigning Wraps Up

Delhi's political landscape enters a critical phase as the campaign for the Assembly election drew to a close on Monday. The major contenders, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress vigorously debated issues such as governance and corruption, raising the stakes for the capital's future leadership.

Delhi Police ensured robust security through a flag march, vowing to curb voter influence. Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari and other officials warned against any electoral malpractice. The Election Commission has redressed 99% of complaints submitted via the cVigil app, underscoring its commitment to conduct a fair election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused AAP of failing to support students, while Amit Shah criticized Kejriwal on pollution and governance. Meanwhile, AAP leaders alleged potential EVM discrepancies by BJP, urging voters for a decisive turnout. As polling approaches, political tensions run high.

