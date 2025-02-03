Trump Endorses Musk's Government Role

On Monday, President Donald Trump confirmed that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is acting within approved boundaries to aid in reducing the size of the U.S. government.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump emphasized that Musk's activities are strictly monitored and will not extend into conflict regions.

The president's reassurance highlights a strategic oversight of Musk's roles and responsibilities, ensuring national safety and interest remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)