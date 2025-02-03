Left Menu

Trump Endorses Musk's Government Role

President Donald Trump stated that Elon Musk is operating with approval in efforts to shrink the U.S. government. Trump assured that Musk will be restricted from entering conflict zones, thereby maintaining a controlled approach to his engagements with the government.

Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, President Donald Trump confirmed that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is acting within approved boundaries to aid in reducing the size of the U.S. government.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump emphasized that Musk's activities are strictly monitored and will not extend into conflict regions.

The president's reassurance highlights a strategic oversight of Musk's roles and responsibilities, ensuring national safety and interest remain a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

