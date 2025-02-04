Syria's Roadmap to Democracy: A Timeline for Elections
Ahmed al-Sharaa, newly appointed transitional president of Syria, outlined a timeline of four to five years for presidential elections. This period aims to rebuild necessary infrastructure and update electoral data. Sharaa plans a national conference for creating an inclusive government and drafting a new constitution.
Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, revealed on Monday that the country could expect presidential elections in four to five years. This marks the first time Sharaa has provided a timeline for the crucial vote since he assumed his role last week.
Sharaa, who previously led the rebel group responsible for ousting long-time leader Bashar al-Assad, explained that significant infrastructure rebuilding is needed before elections can be held. Speaking on Syria TV, he emphasized the importance of consolidating and updating population data to ensure credible electoral processes.
The transitional leader also mentioned Syria's commitment to international norms during its transition period. Sharaa has been empowered to establish a temporary legislative council and organize a national conference for inclusive governance, with a new constitution potentially taking up to three years to draft.
