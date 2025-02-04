Congress vs. Trump: The Tariff Tussle

In a clash over trade policy, some U.S. lawmakers have voiced their frustration against President Donald Trump's new tariffs targeting Canada, China, and Mexico. Despite their concerns, Congress finds itself with limited authority to block the President's decisions on this front.

The U.S. Constitution initially vested Congress with the power to set tariffs. However, over the past 70 years, Congress has enacted multiple laws transferring this power to the President, particularly when national security or domestic industry threats are cited. This legislative history paved the way for Trump's tariff actions throughout his administration, prompting bipartisan concern in Congress.

In a potential countermeasure, Congress could invoke the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to end the tariff-related emergency. Any resolution would need bipartisan support in both chambers and the President's signature, a challenging prospect given the current political landscape. Opposition Democrats are keen on forcing a vote to make Republicans publicly address the economic impact of these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)