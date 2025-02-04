Tariff Tensions Escalate Between U.S. and Canada

Amid escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump held a second call of the day with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump described the conversation as having gone 'very well,' according to reports by CNN.

In response to inquiries about imposing tariffs on Canada, Trump offered a cryptic 'watch' as his only comment.

Meanwhile, Canada has announced its plans to impose 25% tariffs on C$155 billion ($106.5 billion) worth of U.S. goods starting Tuesday. This move is a direct counter to Trump's own declaration of 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods, also set to begin the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)