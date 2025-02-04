Trump Administration Targets Education Department Amid Government Downsizing

President Donald Trump's administration is poised to radically reshape the federal Education Department as part of a wider push to trim government size, a White House official confirmed on Monday. The announcement, potentially coming in February, will outline executive actions under consideration, reinforcing the administration's initiative led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The broad strategy could involve an executive order shutting down non-statutory functions and reallocating responsibilities to other departments. The Wall Street Journal reported the strategy includes drafting a legislative proposal to ultimately abolish the department. However, the Education Department has yet to comment on these reports.

Criticism from Republicans during President Joe Biden's term centered on policies around student loans and diversity programs, areas Trump already addressed via executive orders. Meanwhile, Musk's influence extends to reviewing federal waste, reportedly securing unprecedented access to Treasury systems and workforce restructuring efforts at USAID.

