Trump Administration Targets Education Department Amid Government Downsizing
President Trump's administration is considering actions to dismantle the federal Education Department, possibly through executive orders. This move, part of an effort led by Elon Musk, aims to reduce government workforce size. The potential announcement, indicating possible defunding and restructuring, is expected soon.
President Donald Trump's administration is poised to radically reshape the federal Education Department as part of a wider push to trim government size, a White House official confirmed on Monday. The announcement, potentially coming in February, will outline executive actions under consideration, reinforcing the administration's initiative led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.
The broad strategy could involve an executive order shutting down non-statutory functions and reallocating responsibilities to other departments. The Wall Street Journal reported the strategy includes drafting a legislative proposal to ultimately abolish the department. However, the Education Department has yet to comment on these reports.
Criticism from Republicans during President Joe Biden's term centered on policies around student loans and diversity programs, areas Trump already addressed via executive orders. Meanwhile, Musk's influence extends to reviewing federal waste, reportedly securing unprecedented access to Treasury systems and workforce restructuring efforts at USAID.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Swift Action: Executive Orders to Shape New Era
Trump's Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play
Trump's Energy Executive Order: Unleashing American Resources
Trump will issue series of executive orders designed to remake immigration policies; they face legal, logistical hurdles, reports AP.
Trump's Executive Orders: A Dive into Day One Promises