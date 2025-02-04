Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Education Department Amid Government Downsizing

President Trump's administration is considering actions to dismantle the federal Education Department, possibly through executive orders. This move, part of an effort led by Elon Musk, aims to reduce government workforce size. The potential announcement, indicating possible defunding and restructuring, is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 03:56 IST
Trump Administration Targets Education Department Amid Government Downsizing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's administration is poised to radically reshape the federal Education Department as part of a wider push to trim government size, a White House official confirmed on Monday. The announcement, potentially coming in February, will outline executive actions under consideration, reinforcing the administration's initiative led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The broad strategy could involve an executive order shutting down non-statutory functions and reallocating responsibilities to other departments. The Wall Street Journal reported the strategy includes drafting a legislative proposal to ultimately abolish the department. However, the Education Department has yet to comment on these reports.

Criticism from Republicans during President Joe Biden's term centered on policies around student loans and diversity programs, areas Trump already addressed via executive orders. Meanwhile, Musk's influence extends to reviewing federal waste, reportedly securing unprecedented access to Treasury systems and workforce restructuring efforts at USAID.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025