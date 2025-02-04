Left Menu

Trump and Xi: Steering Toward Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

U.S. President Trump plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping to defuse tensions over tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods. As the U.S. pressures China to curb fentanyl production, both countries prepare for diplomatic discussions to avert a potential trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 04:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to hold crucial talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump's spokesperson announced recently. This imminent diplomatic interaction between the leaders of the world's two largest economies aims at securing a deal to prevent an escalating trade war.

Amid Trump's move to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, the heart of the discussion centers on combating the illicit flow of fentanyl to the United States. Trump's latest directive includes a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, part of a strategy to clamp down on chemical precursors for fentanyl production.

China has responded with reserved criticism but signaled its willingness to engage in talks. Both sides appear eager to strike a deal to avert the imposition of higher tariffs and restore stability to international markets as the U.S. dollar hits record highs against the offshore Chinese yuan.

