El Salvador's Offer to House U.S. Deported Criminals Sparks Debate

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has offered to house 'dangerous criminals' deported by the U.S. in its prisons. The offer came during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Bukele’s proposal includes a fee for housing criminals in its mega-prison, emphasizing benefits for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced his country's readiness to house 'dangerous criminals' deported from the U.S., following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The proposition targets criminals including members of notorious gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

During the nearly three-hour meeting at Bukele's residence on Lake Coatepeque, both leaders explored possibilities beyond El Salvador accepting its deported citizens. Rubio's first international tour aims to gain regional support for deportation efforts, including third-country agreements.

Bukele indicated El Salvador's capability to incorporate U.S. citizens into its prison system for a fee. Seen as a key ally by the Trump administration, Bukele's security measures have notably decreased crime and illegal migration from El Salvador. The discussions arise amidst Trump's broader deportation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

