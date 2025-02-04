El Salvador's Offer to House U.S. Deported Criminals Sparks Debate

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced his country's readiness to house 'dangerous criminals' deported from the U.S., following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The proposition targets criminals including members of notorious gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

During the nearly three-hour meeting at Bukele's residence on Lake Coatepeque, both leaders explored possibilities beyond El Salvador accepting its deported citizens. Rubio's first international tour aims to gain regional support for deportation efforts, including third-country agreements.

Bukele indicated El Salvador's capability to incorporate U.S. citizens into its prison system for a fee. Seen as a key ally by the Trump administration, Bukele's security measures have notably decreased crime and illegal migration from El Salvador. The discussions arise amidst Trump's broader deportation initiatives.

