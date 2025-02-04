Prime Minister Modi's Address in Lok Sabha: A Key Moment

In a significant session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Tuesday, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. This meeting, held amidst a tense political climate, promises a pivotal moment in parliamentary proceedings.

The session marks the continuation of discussions that began on Monday with members of the National Democratic Alliance, the ruling coalition, ardently presenting the government's accomplishments. The debate has seen fervent exchanges, with opposition representatives challenging the government's track record over numerous critical issues.

Prominent among the speakers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, voiced strong criticism of the administration, particularly targeting the 'failed' Make in India policy. The Prime Minister is anticipated to defend his administration robustly, highlighting its numerous successes in the face of mounting criticism.

