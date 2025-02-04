Euro Zone Navigates the Tariff Tempest

German bund yields increased on Tuesday, rebounding from a three-day decline, as investors assessed the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico while implementing new levies on China. In quick response, China declared tariffs on some U.S. imports.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.414%, from a recent one-month low of 2.359%. Yield fluctuations indicate inverse price movements, reflecting market sentiment towards economic indicators including tariffs.

Rabobank analysts anticipate that tariffs may cause short-term inflation in the euro zone, posing challenges for growth and prompting possible ECB rate cuts. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve might approach inflation cautiously, given its leverage for growth sacrifices without risking recession.

