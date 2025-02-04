Abdullah Ocalan's Historic Call: A Turning Point in Turkey-Kurdish Relations?

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), is poised to issue a "historic call" seeking a lasting solution to the longstanding Kurdish issue in Turkey. The anticipated statement was highlighted by DEM Party co-chairman Tuncer Bakirhan during a parliament session.

The PKK, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the EU, has been engaged in an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, striving for a Kurdish ethnic homeland. Peace talks collapsed in 2015, reigniting the conflict with a death toll exceeding 40,000. Reports suggest Ocalan's announcement might coincide with the anniversary of his capture on February 15.

Though President Erdogan's government shows conditional support for disarmament, key ally Devlet Bahceli opposes new peace talks. Bahceli suggested potential democratic reforms and the possibility of granting Ocalan "the right to hope" if the PKK disbands. DEM urges the government to ensure a serious platform for dialogue.

