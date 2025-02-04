Congress Bets on Sheila Dikshit's Legacy for Delhi Election Comeback
Congress is leveraging the legacy of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as it gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera highlights Dikshit's transformative impact, while comparing AAP's rise to Janata Dal's previous vote-split strategies, aiming to repeat their 1998 electoral success.
In a strategic move, Congress is banking on the enduring legacy of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit to anchor its campaign for the 2025 Assembly elections. Dikshit's influential tenure is symbolized by transformative infrastructure projects, such as the metro and eco-friendly buses, marking her as a key figure in Delhi's development narrative.
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a conversation with ANI, emphasized that current efforts mirror the party's 1998 campaign when Dikshit was an untested figure. Reflecting on Dikshit's governance from 1998 to 2013, Khera noted her substantial impact that still resonates today, although he lamented the deterioration of maintained projects.
The upcoming election features a triangular showdown in the New Delhi constituency, with Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal, and Parvesh Verma vying for the seat. As past election dynamics are examined, Congress remains hopeful, citing potential parallels with its 1998 election victory amidst fierce competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
