Germany's Migration Dilemma: Asylum Applications Drop Amid Rising Political Tensions

Germany saw a 34% decrease in asylum applications last year, hailed by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as a sign that current measures are effective. However, this decline comes at a time when the political climate surrounding migration is increasingly tense.

Public anxiety over a series of violent incidents involving immigrants has fueled support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which now stands in second place in opinion polls. In 2024, Germany logged 213,499 asylum applications, a significant drop from 322,636 the previous year.

The issue of migration has become a cornerstone of the electoral campaign, with protests erupting in Berlin against efforts to tighten border controls. Despite Interior Minister Faeser's assurance that enforcement is robust, the debate has stirred controversy, particularly with the role of the AfD.

