Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events Unfold Worldwide

In the coming weeks, global leaders will participate in a series of significant diplomatic and economic events. This detailed political diary provides a glimpse into the meetings and visits planned across multiple continents.

Among the notable events, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and San Salvador. Additionally, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrikson in London.

From state visits to important economic summits, these engagements underline the persistent need for international collaboration and policy discussions, impacting global governance and regional stability.

