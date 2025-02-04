BJP Factional Rift: Yatnal's Crusade Against Dynasty Politics

The factional dispute within the BJP shows no signs of abating as senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has spearheaded a movement against Karnataka unit president B Y Vijayendra. The campaign accuses Vijayendra and his father, B S Yediyurappa, of nepotism and corruption, arguing for a purge within the party.

In the latest developments, lawmakers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa, part of Yatnal's faction, have journeyed to New Delhi to voice their grievances with party high-command leaders. Yatnal, too, is poised to take his concerns directly to the capital, underscoring his commitment to the cause.

Amid these internal party struggles, Vijayendra remains defiant about his leadership position, insisting on a democratic resolution through upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Yatnal maintains that the issues at stake are vital for the party's integrity, advocating for non-dynastic, Hindutva-rooted leadership.

