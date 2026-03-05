VP Radhakrishnan Inaugurates Rajagopuram at Sri Veerabhadreshwar Temple in Karnataka

Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the Rajagopuram inauguration, Kalasarohan and Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony at the historic Sri Veerabhadreshwar Temple in Yadur, located in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Participating as the Chief Guest at the ceremony held at Shree Kshetra Yaduru, the Vice-President described the event as a moment of spiritual resurgence and civilizational reaffirmation.

Bharat as a Living Civilization

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said Bharat is not merely a nation but a living civilization, representing a continuous flow of consciousness from the Indus Valley to Kanyakumari.

He highlighted that India is the land where the eternal wisdom of the Vedas was first heard and where the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita continue to inspire humanity to act with courage, live with righteousness and surrender with faith.

The Vice-President emphasised that Hindu consciousness is not limited to rituals but represents a way of life, grounded in timeless philosophical principles.

Spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”

Referring to India’s spiritual worldview, he spoke about the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

He noted that India’s civilizational ethos teaches people to see divinity in nature and in every human being, reflecting the inclusive and universal character of its spiritual traditions.

Contribution of the Veera-Shaiva Lingayat Tradition

Radhakrishnan also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Veera-Shaiva Lingayat tradition in Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra.

He said that Veera-Shaiva Mutts and temples have played a transformative role in promoting faith, social harmony, education and community service.

The Vice-President paid tribute to Shiva Yogi Shri Kadasiddheshwar Swamiji, who rediscovered and revived the sacred site after it had remained hidden for a long period.

He said the revival of the temple rekindled the eternal flame of Sanatana Dharma, adding that while Sanatana Dharma may face challenges over time, it cannot be erased.

Preservation of Spiritual Heritage

Radhakrishnan also appreciated the successive pontiffs of Shri Kadasiddheshwar Mutt for their dedication in preserving rituals, daily worship and renovation work at the temple.

He said the inauguration of the Rajagopuram represents more than architectural development—it symbolises the continuity of faith and revival of sacred traditions.

Development with Heritage

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (development along with heritage), the Vice-President emphasised the need to balance modernization with cultural preservation.

He noted that India is emerging as a technologically advanced, economically strong and globally influential nation, while remaining deeply rooted in its civilizational and cultural heritage.

Dignitaries Present

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including:

Thawarchand Gehlot , Governor of Karnataka

M. B. Patil , Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development

Dr. Channa Siddarama Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji , Srishaila Jagadguru

Iranna Kadadi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Religious leaders and a large number of devotees were also present at the event.

The ceremony marked a major spiritual milestone for the temple and highlighted the importance of preserving India’s religious and cultural heritage while moving forward on the path of development.