Sikkim's Journey to Inclusive Democracy: SKM's Pioneering Vision

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed his party's dedication to democracy and inclusive governance at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's 13th foundation day celebrations in Pakyong district.

Tamang commended the contributions of SKM's founding members and emphasized the party's resolve to continue serving the people of Sikkim with dedication. The SKM aims to drive progress and uphold 'unity in diversity.'

The SKM has experienced significant electoral success under Tamang's leadership, culminating in a historic near-complete assembly victory. The party remains committed to achieving 'Sunaulo Sikkim' and encourages unity within its ranks to ensure growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)