Opposition Demands Accountability on Maha Kumbh Stampede

The Rajya Sabha session saw heated discussions as several opposition members questioned the government's handling of the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede. Members pushed for clarity on casualty figures and demanded compensation for affected families.

Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan highlighted the state government's failure to provide accurate information, urging the deployment of an independent body like the Army to handle missing persons' reports. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi raised concerns about electoral processes and the role of agencies like the CBI and Election Commission.

Elections were further scrutinized with claims of discrepancies in voter registration and turnout. Economic issues also took center stage, as Chaturvedi noted growing corporate profits alongside stagnant middle-class incomes and declining income for self-employed individuals.

