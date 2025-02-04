Opposition Demands Accountability on Maha Kumbh Stampede
Opposition members in Rajya Sabha raised questions about the government's handling of the Maha Kumbh stampede. They demanded accurate casualty figures and compensation. Concerns were also raised about electoral integrity and economic inequality. Some members criticized the Modi government's approach, advocating for more inclusive development policies.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha session saw heated discussions as several opposition members questioned the government's handling of the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede. Members pushed for clarity on casualty figures and demanded compensation for affected families.
Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan highlighted the state government's failure to provide accurate information, urging the deployment of an independent body like the Army to handle missing persons' reports. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi raised concerns about electoral processes and the role of agencies like the CBI and Election Commission.
Elections were further scrutinized with claims of discrepancies in voter registration and turnout. Economic issues also took center stage, as Chaturvedi noted growing corporate profits alongside stagnant middle-class incomes and declining income for self-employed individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Exodus: AAP Faces Defections Ahead of Delhi Elections
BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Delhi Elections 2025
Delhi Assembly Elections: Record Number of Candidates Join the Fray
Tiwari Criticizes Political 'Fakery' Amid Delhi Elections
Delhi Rides the AAP Wave: Transformations, Claims, and Elections