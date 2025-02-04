Left Menu

Federal Employee Exodus Under Trump Administration

Over 20,000 federal employees have offered to resign in exchange for financial incentives from the Trump administration, with numbers increasing before the deadline. The proposal, part of a plan to reduce government size, allows federal workers to leave work while retaining pay and benefits until September 30. Legal challenges are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

More than 20,000 federal employees have expressed a willingness to resign in exchange for financial incentives as part of the Trump administration's initiative to downsize the U.S. government. Sources told Reuters that the number could continue to rise ahead of the Thursday deadline.

The initiative, proposed by the White House last week, involves offering 2 million civilian full-time federal workers an opportunity to cease working this week while still receiving their pay and benefits until September 30. This move is aimed at significantly reducing the size of the government.

However, the proposal has sparked criticism, with some Democrats questioning its legality. As the administration proceeds with its plan, it may face legal hurdles that could impact its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

