Federal Employee Exodus Under Trump Administration

More than 20,000 federal employees have expressed a willingness to resign in exchange for financial incentives as part of the Trump administration's initiative to downsize the U.S. government. Sources told Reuters that the number could continue to rise ahead of the Thursday deadline.

The initiative, proposed by the White House last week, involves offering 2 million civilian full-time federal workers an opportunity to cease working this week while still receiving their pay and benefits until September 30. This move is aimed at significantly reducing the size of the government.

However, the proposal has sparked criticism, with some Democrats questioning its legality. As the administration proceeds with its plan, it may face legal hurdles that could impact its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)