US Envoy Challenges Unrealistic Gaza Reconstruction Timeline

President Trump's envoy criticized the three to five-year Gaza reconstruction timeline as unfeasible. The US urges Arab nations to temporarily relocate displaced Palestinians, but this call has been rejected by countries like Egypt and Jordan. President Trump plans to discuss the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Updated: 05-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:27 IST
The Middle East envoy for President Donald Trump labeled the proposed timeline of three to five years for the reconstruction of Gaza as untenable. This stance was stated within the context of a temporary truce agreement. Meanwhile, the US administration continues to advocate for Arab nations to temporarily accommodate the displaced Palestinian population, illustrating the ongoing challenges in the war-torn region.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy, expressed his disbelief over the matter to reporters, describing it as 'preposterous.' He emphasized the unfairness of suggesting to Palestinians that their return could be delayed by several years. This pressing diplomatic issue arises as Trump prepares for discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, underlining the international dimension of the crisis.

Several Arab nations, notably Egypt and Jordan, have firmly rejected Trump's proposals to relocate Gaza's 2.3 million residents during the post-conflict rebuilding phase. This highlights the broader geopolitical complications and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and associated reconstruction efforts.

