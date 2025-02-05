U.S. Congress to Establish Digital Assets Working Group

French Hill, a Republican and chair of the House Financial Services Committee, revealed a plan on Tuesday for U.S. lawmakers to create a bipartisan working group. This initiative seeks to advance policy favoring the burgeoning digital assets industry.

The working group will include members from both chambers of Congress. It is tasked with developing legislation to fill regulatory gaps and support the industry's growth.

This move reflects ongoing efforts to integrate digital financial innovations like cryptocurrencies into the broader economic framework, ensuring their robust development in the global market.

