Trump's Bold Move: Closing the Department of Education
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to defund and potentially close the federal Department of Education to allow states more control over schools. The effort is part of a broader government efficiency push chaired by Elon Musk. The initiative faces criticism from Democrats and teachers unions.
In a sweeping announcement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to close the federal Department of Education through an executive order. He argued that despite high spending per pupil, the U.S. education system ranks poorly on the global stage, prompting his desire to delegate education control to individual states.
The White House, on Monday, hinted at imminent steps to defund the department, with an official announcement expected later in February. This move aligns with initiatives from Trump's newly established Department of Government Efficiency, chaired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, focusing on identifying and eliminating wasteful government expenditures.
Under the former administration of President Joe Biden, the Department of Education came under Republican scrutiny, particularly over policies on student loan forgiveness and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Trump's administration has issued executive orders dismantling these programs, and reports indicate that numerous Department employees received leave notices at the week's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
