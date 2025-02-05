Left Menu

U.S. and Panama to Tackle Drug Flow and Migration

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit Panama in April to collaborate on combating irregular migration and drug flow, as confirmed by Panamanian Security Minister Frank Abrego, who expressed hope for significant agreements from the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:38 IST
U.S. and Panama to Tackle Drug Flow and Migration

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Panama in April for high-level talks aimed at addressing irregular migration and drug trafficking. This development was confirmed by Panamanian Security Minister Frank Abrego on Tuesday.

Abrego revealed in a social media post that he and Hegseth had a phone conversation earlier in the day, during which they discussed these pressing issues. The minister expressed optimism about achieving crucial agreements with the U.S. during Hegseth's visit.

The meeting underscores the collaborative efforts between the United States and Panama to tackle challenges stemming from migration and narcotics, as both countries strategize to enhance bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025