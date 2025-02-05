U.S. and Panama to Tackle Drug Flow and Migration

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Panama in April for high-level talks aimed at addressing irregular migration and drug trafficking. This development was confirmed by Panamanian Security Minister Frank Abrego on Tuesday.

Abrego revealed in a social media post that he and Hegseth had a phone conversation earlier in the day, during which they discussed these pressing issues. The minister expressed optimism about achieving crucial agreements with the U.S. during Hegseth's visit.

The meeting underscores the collaborative efforts between the United States and Panama to tackle challenges stemming from migration and narcotics, as both countries strategize to enhance bilateral cooperation.

