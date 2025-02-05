Trump Pressures Gaza Relocation Amid Mideast Talks

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has once again called for the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring nations, painting the embattled strip as a 'demolition site.' This appeal came before his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump asserted that Jordan and Egypt should provide refuge for Gazans, as the territory recovers from a long conflict between Israel and Hamas. However, Arab states and the Palestinian Authority have outrightly rejected this proposal, which some argue resembles ethnic cleansing.

The discussions with Netanyahu center on solidifying the Israeli-Gaza ceasefire and pursuing broader Middle East peace strategies, including the potential normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia. As the region stands at a critical juncture, Trump's proposals have stirred unease about the implications of his administration's return to power.

