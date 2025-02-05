Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Musk and Ramaphosa's Unexpected Dialogue

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called Elon Musk amid tensions caused by accusations of anti-white racism by Musk and threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation followed Trump's unfounded claims of South Africa seizing land, which led to financial market impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a politically charged atmosphere, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reached out to tech billionaire Elon Musk for a critical conversation. The dialogue was prompted by Musk's public accusation of South Africa's alleged anti-white racism alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to cut more than $400 million in aid.

The connection was facilitated by Bejani Chauke, an adviser to Ramaphosa, who contacted Elon Musk through Musk's father, Errol. Ramaphosa's office confirmed the conversation, though remained silent on the specifics. The diplomatic stir began after Trump tweeted about alleged land confiscations in South Africa without evidence.

Trump's comments and Musk's subsequent agreement on social media precipitated notable market disruptions, including a drop in the rand and a rise in debt insurance costs. The situation highlights the sensitive dynamics around South Africa's recent land reform legislation aimed at addressing racial disparities since the end of apartheid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

